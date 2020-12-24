New Mexico United signs Albuquerque native Sergio Rivas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has announced the signing of Albuquerque native Sergio Rivas on Thursday, Dec. 24. United reports that Rivas joins the team after two seasons with USL Championship’s Reno 1868 FC.

In the 2019 MLS Superdraft, Rivas was selected 26th overall by the San Jose Earthquakes after four years at Seattle University. Before his professional career, United states that Rivas was named to the all-WAC first teams in 2016 and 2018 in addition to the all-WAC tournament team in 2018 and 2015.

“There’s nothing like bringing one of New Mexico’s own back home, and we are thrilled to have Sergio in the Black and Yellow for 2021,” said New Mexico United Head Coach and Technical Director Troy Lesesne in a press release. “His ability on the ball whether that’s on the dribble, combining with teammates, or delivering the final action is fantastic. He will bring a different dimension to our attack next season.”

Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Sergio Rivas grew up in Albuquerque and during his time at Cibola High School, was named the 2014 New Mexico Boys Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

