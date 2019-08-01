New Mexico United shuts out El Paso Locomtive FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United used an aggressive attack and solid goaltending by Cody Mizell to shut out El Paso Locomotive FC 3-nil Wednesday.

The United got on the board in the 37th minute when forward Kevaughn Frater converted a penalty kick. The 1-nil advantage held throughout the first half.

The second half didn’t fare any better for visiting El Paso, as they failed to get any balls past Cody Mizell. In the meantime, New Mexico United added to their goal total in the 70th minute when midfielder Chris Wehan chased a ball down, collected himself and then fired into the net.

That made the score 2-nil. The United would be back on the board only minutes later after Frater set Wehan up for a header and his second goal of the night.

With the win, New Mexico United put a little separation between their team and El Paso by picking up 3 points. Both teams came into the match with an identical won-loss record and 29 points each in the USL Championship Western Division.

New Mexico United will have a quick turnaround as they host Austin Bold Saturday. The match has a 7:30 p.m. start time.