ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night at the Lab was pride night, and people came in numbers for United’s first home match in over a month as the black and yellow set a new attendance record for 2022. The 12,547 fans at Saturday night’s match were not only the highest for New Mexico since the club’s inaugural season, but also the USL Championship.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 23 de Junio 2022
- New Mexico: New Mexico’s national forests to lift most major fire restrictions
- Crime: Judge grants release for Albuquerque repeat offender
- Weird – Off Beat: ‘Things got blurry,’ Las Vegas woman accused of drugging, stealing $90K from man at Strip hotel
“It was incredible,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I loved every second being out there on the sidelines, I love our community, and how much the continuously come to support us in every single way.”
The Isotopes still hold the attendance record at the Lab this season with 15,290. United will have nine opportunities to break that, with the next home game coming on Wednesday, July 6.