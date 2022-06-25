ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night at the Lab was pride night, and people came in numbers for United’s first home match in over a month as the black and yellow set a new attendance record for 2022. The 12,547 fans at Saturday night’s match were not only the highest for New Mexico since the club’s inaugural season, but also the USL Championship.

“It was incredible,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I loved every second being out there on the sidelines, I love our community, and how much the continuously come to support us in every single way.”

The Isotopes still hold the attendance record at the Lab this season with 15,290. United will have nine opportunities to break that, with the next home game coming on Wednesday, July 6.