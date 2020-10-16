New Mexico United set to host special playoff watch party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United are set to take on El Paso on Saturday in the USL Western Conference Semifinals. This will mark the first USL Semifinal match in New Mexico United History.

So, with so much riding behind this game, the organization is now teaming up with Pacific Office Automation and will hold “Art & Sport Fest. This will be a drive-in movie-style festival and it will include live music, food trucks, and a drive-in watch party for the match at Motorama at the Downs Santa Fe on Saturday.

Doors open at 2 p.m., with the match starting at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from ticket purchases and donations from this event will go to the Somos Unidos Foundation.

