New Mexico United set for May 15 home opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play their first regular-season home match in May. The team will take on Austin Bold FC on May 15. Tuesday, home openers were announced for all 31 clubs in the USL Championship League. They will play the match at Isotopes Park and expect to have fans back at 25% capacity.

“It has been a long time since we’ve been able to kick a ball in front of a New Mexico crowd in a match that truly matters,” said New Mexico United President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release. “It means the world to be able to bring that spark of joy to families across our beautiful state. We are thrilled to welcome back fans on Saturday, May 15th.”

LET'S GOO!!! The @USLChampionship dropped the 2021 Home Openers and we're playing in 4 of 'em, including OUR FIRST GAME BACK AT THE LAB IN 18 MONTHS!#SomosUnidos — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) March 23, 2021

According to the same news release, United will participate in other home openers for the following three clubs: