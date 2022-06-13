NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United has won every match since Alex Tambakis returned to goalkeeping duties. Is it a coincidence? Maybe. However, Tambakis ability to keep the opposition out of the net is lost on his team.

“I think he’s one of the top goalkeepers in this league,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I think during the time period when he came back, he’s been excellent, I think Ford was excellent before that…. saying that, I really think Alex is a top-notch goalkeeper and we’re lucky to have him.”

New Mexico began the season with Tambakis as the starting goalkeeper, and the team won or tied every match with him playing. Once he went down with an injury, United went over a month without winning a USL match with the combination of Cody Mizell and Ford Parker defending the net.

Since Tambakis returned to the team, the black and yellow have outscored opponents 13-2, and number 1 has forced two shutouts. He’s had multiple game-changing saves, but possibly none more important than a penalty kick save in stoppage time against Orange County that sealed a 2-1 win for New Mexico. Tambakis also won the USL Championship’s Save of the Month award in May for an acrobatic save on a close-range header against Charleston Battery.

“It’s great to have him back there,” Sergio Rivas said. “Like coach was saying, he’s a great player and it’s good to have somebody that’s going to make a big save when you need it. That’s the type of push that the team needs at the end of a game, and he’s been doing that quite often. I’m really thankful to have him.”

Up next for New Mexico is a match against Oakland Roots SC for yet another road trip. United will then return to Isotope Park for the club’s first home match in over a month on Wednesday, June 22.