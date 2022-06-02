NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is streaking. The black and yellow have racked up three straight wins and are playing their best soccer of the year. While it seems like United finally seems to have some momentum, the team is trying to not get lost in it.

“Momentum is a good advantage that you have going into games, but at the same time you have to take care of momentum,” said head coach Zach Prince. “What I mean by that is, if you ever get arrogant in these type of situations, momentum can flip so fast. So, we got to make sure we’re taking care of that and not take any of it for granted at all, and we’re trying to turn these three-game win streaks into more.”

The recent wins have helped United get back in the USL championship playoff race, as New Mexico is currently in sixth place in the Western Conference standings with 19 points. United is only one point behind rival El Paso, and two points behind San Diego and Phoenix for a tie for third.

“We can’t get complacent, what’s done is done,” Kalen Ryden said. “We’ve won three games but those are behind us. We can’t focus on the fact that we’ve won three, we’re flying, we’re doing so well, but what’s in front of us. Let’s not get complacent with winning three. We want to win four, five, six, or seven in a row. So again, no more complacency and not getting complacent is what we’re focusing on.”

Up next for United is Orange County SC on Saturday. It will be the second of a three-game road trip for United, before the team returns to Isotopes Park on June 22.