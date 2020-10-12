New Mexico United returns home to cheering fans

Fans greet New Mexico United at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Sunday following their win against San Antonio FC on Saturday, Oct. 10. 2020.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first postseason victory in New Mexico United history was exciting enough to bring fans to the Albuquerque International Sunport to greet the team Sunday. “It was so amazing, seeing the team come together, everyone coming together,” said fan Shania Romancito.

Another fan had all of the feels. “Excited, overwhelmed, emotional, said fan Phil Collins. “I mean, New Mexico United has been such an awesome team that’s come to Albuquerque, come to New Mexico.” New Mexico United, in only its second year of existence, defeated San Antonio FC 1-0 on the road to advance to the second round of the USL Championship playoffs.

New Mexico midfielder Chris Wehan scored the only goal of the game in overtime. “It was a special moment, a real special moment for this team, this organization,” said Wehan.

“I was just relieved that we weren’t going to PKs, or we had a chance not to go to PKs. I had faith that our backline was going to hold the shutout. They did phenomenal all night,” said Wehan.

Head coach Troy Lesesne felt relief as his team handled their business. “This is something that we felt like last season we didn’t deliver on,” said Lesesne. “So, this is the first step towards our ultimate goal, which is winning a championship.

New Mexico will meet El Paso Locomotive FC in round two. The meeting will be the sixth between the two clubs this season and is tentatively scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in El Paso, Texas.

