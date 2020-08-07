New Mexico United relocates next home match

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) - The NCAA announced on Wednesday that all Fall championships will be cancelled in 2020 for DII and DIII athletics. Eastern New Mexico University Head Football Coach, Kelley Lee wasn't surprised that the NCAA made this decision, as ENMU's conference (Lone Star Conference) had already moved their Fall sports seasons back, and ENMU as a whole postponed their Fall sports to the spring.

A big question now, moving forward, is will there be a football season at all in 2020? Coach Lee is optimistic and says that they will do whatever they can to play in the spring and also keep their players as safe as possible. "We are hoping the Lone Star Conference moves all the way to Spring and we are able to play a conference schedule against our rivals, but if they don't you know Western New Mexico is in the same boat, New Mexico Highlands is going to be in the same boat, there are other conferences. So, we will find some other people to play and we are going to go out there and have fun and play some football," said Kelley Lee.