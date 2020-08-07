New Mexico United relocates next home match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is moving another home game to the road as their game with Colorado Springs on August 15 will now be played in Colorado.
“As New Mexico United continues its efforts to comply with state public health orders, the team announced today that another regularly scheduled home match will be played on the road. The Saturday, August 15th match versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will now be played in Colorado at Weidner Field, with kick-off slated for 3 pm MDT. This will be the teams’ second meeting this season,” New Mexico United said in a press release Thursday.