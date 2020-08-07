New Mexico United relocates next home match

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Mexico United walkout song available for streaming_1556663417577.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is moving another home game to the road as their game with Colorado Springs on August 15 will now be played in Colorado.

“As New Mexico United continues its efforts to comply with state public health orders, the team announced today that another regularly scheduled home match will be played on the road. The Saturday, August 15th match versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will now be played in Colorado at Weidner Field, with kick-off slated for 3 pm MDT. This will be the teams’ second meeting this season,” New Mexico United said in a press release Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss