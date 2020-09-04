New Mexico United relocates another home game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United are gearing up for their match on Saturday with El Paso, but the team announced on Thursday that they will be relocating another home game. The team’s next scheduled home game was supposed to be on September 12 but the organization continues to comply with public health orders so they will now play the Real Monarchs in Utah.

The team has not played a single home game this season and the players are getting used to the idea that they may not get the chance to play at home. “I think like three games in I was like, alright this is the way it’s going to be and this is just the situation and we got to go and do our very best. So, if we do end up getting home games, that’s great but I think as a group we have already accepted that most of our games are going to be on the road,” said defender Sam Hamilton.

The New Mexico United game with El Paso will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.