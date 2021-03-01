New Mexico United releases preseason schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The preseason schedule is set for New Mexico United. The team will play four preseason games at their training facility at Mesa Del Sol, with the first on March 20 against El Paso. They’ll be the team’s first games in New Mexico in more than a year.

For the regular season, New Mexico United plans to be back at Isotopes field, which will have a capacity limited to about 3,000 fans. New Mexico United President Peter Trevisani says right now, they’re working on ticketing and seating plans. “We rolling all of our season tickets to next year, so this year we’re going to make tickets available on a per-game basis. And the key for us is to make sure everyone has access– our season ticket holders; People who don’t have season tickets,” Trevisani said.

The team is planning to set up bleachers at Mesa Del Sol so people can watch practices and preseason games. The following is the scheduled preseason dates: