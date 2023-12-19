ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has released the schedule for its upcoming 2024 season. With 34 matches on the docket and many theme nights planned, the season is sure to be packed full of fun.
The season opener is set for Saturday, March 9, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park versus the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Season tickets are available now at this link. To view the full season schedule, click here.
New Mexico United 2024 Schedule
- March 9 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Home opener
- March 16 vs. Rhode Island FC
- March 23 vs. Charleston Battery
- March 30 vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- April 6 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- United in Our Abilities Night
- April 20 vs. North Carolina FC
- April 27 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- May 4 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
- May 11 vs. Oakland Roots SC
- Meow Wolf Night
- May 25 vs. San Antonio FC
- Soccer Salutes Service
- June 2 vs. Monterey Bay FC
- June 8 vs. Hartford Athletic FC
- School’s Out Night
- June 15 vs. Memphis 901 FC
- June 22 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Pride on the Pitch
- June 29 vs. San Antonio FC
- July 3 vs. Orange County FC
- 4th of July Celebration
- July 6 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- United in Health Night
- July 20 vs. Birmingham Legion FC
- Celebrating Black Excellence Night
- July 27 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- July 31 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
- Noche de la Gente
- Aug. 3 vs. Louisville City FC
- Marvel Superhero Night
- Aug. 11 vs. Indy Eleven FC
- Aug. 14 vs. FC Tulsa
- Inspiring Women’s Night
- Aug. 17 vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Non-Profit Night
- Aug. 24 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Aug. 31 vs. Oakland Roots
- Sept. 6 vs. Miami FC
- Celebracion de Nuevo Mexico
- Sept. 14 vs. Detroit City FC
- Sept. 22 vs. Loudoun United
- Indigenous Peoples Night
- Sept. 29 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Oct. 9 vs. Phoenix Rising FC
- Kick Out Cancer
- Oct. 12 vs. FC Tulsa
- Oct. 19 vs. Orange County SC
- Oct. 26 vs. Memphis 901 FC
- Blackout Night