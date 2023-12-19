ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has released the schedule for its upcoming 2024 season. With 34 matches on the docket and many theme nights planned, the season is sure to be packed full of fun.

The season opener is set for Saturday, March 9, at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park versus the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Season tickets are available now at this link. To view the full season schedule, click here.

New Mexico United 2024 Schedule