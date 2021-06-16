New Mexico United records third straight clean sheet, defeats San Antonio 2-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United goalie Alex Tambakis helped his team record a third straight shutout Wednesday when New Mexico United defeated San Antonio FC 2-0. San Antonio took 14 shots, 3 on goal. The scoring started in the 33rd minute when Josh Suggs lined up the ball and fired straight ahead to find the back of the net for New Mexico.
There wouldn’t be any scoring again until the 52nd minute when Austin Yearwood delivered another goal while showing some fancy footwork. The 2-0 score would hold full time to give New Mexico the win and improve their record to 4-2-2. San Antonio dropped to 2-4-2.