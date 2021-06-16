New Mexico United records third straight clean sheet, defeats San Antonio 2-0

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state says it collected more than 36,000 pounds of roadside litter last Saturday. The event, part of 'Toss No Mass,' was put on by the New Mexico Department of Transportation. They say it took more than 1,000 bags, with a total weight equaling 18 tons, and cost $26,969 to collect the trash. Some of the items collected include drywall, carpet, disposable masks household trash, cans, buckets and even a BBQ grill.

"All of the money spent on this single event could be spent on potholes or guardrail repair for example," said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in an NMDOT news release. "We need everyone to do their part to prevent roadside litter. Waste management workers and private citizens must securely tarp or cover their loads. People can help by tying up their garbage bags and making sure waste bins are securely closed. We all play a part in this battle to keep our state clean."