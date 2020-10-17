New Mexico United ready to ‘settle the score’ with El Paso on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United was greeted by fans as they drove off in their team bus for El Paso on Friday afternoon. The team is headed into the franchise’s first-ever USL Western Conference Semifinal match, as they play El Paso.

The two teams have built up a rivalry over the past two seasons and that rivalry was turned up this year as they played each other five times in the regular season. “Going forward to El Paso I am also extremely excited and I am happy it’s them because we get to settle the score,” said New Mexico United Forward Devon Sandoval.

This team has battled a lot of adversity in their 2020 season and Head Coach Troy Lesesne believes that his teams never give up attitude will help them on Saturday and moving forward in the playoffs.

“They are showing that you can do things here in New Mexico that should never happen. You should never make the playoffs playing 15 matches on the road, you should never progress in the first round at a club in San Antonio that had such a good year, and I just attribute that to the player’s mentality and their cohesion. And I know that we are going to see it again this weekend vs El Paso,” said Lesesne.

New Mexico United versus El Paso is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

