New Mexico United ready to face El Paso in USL Western Conference Semifinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is coming off of their first-ever playoff victory over the weekend. New Mexico United got a clutch goal from their “2020 MVP” Chris Wehan on Saturday and it proved to be the difference as they beat San Antonio, 1-nil.

It was a huge moment for the franchise, but now all their attention moves to El Paso, as they face their “Group-C foe” once again, but this time in the USL Western Conference Semifinals. “You know its the fifth time we will see them this season, and the sixth, if you count the preseason match. So, we know each other well and this is the way we want it. If you are going to progress to lift the trophy this year then you have to go through very good teams, and El Paso certainly is one of the best teams in the league,” said United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

The team holds the series advantage in 2020 with El Paso, as they have won two games, lost one, and ended in a draw twice. New Mexico United did end in a draw in their last meeting and before that, lost to El Paso, but no matter what this team is pumped up for Saturday.

“We know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are and we have a little chip on our shoulder playing against them. It’s kind of a rivalry game, so we are really excited for it,” said United Midfielder Chris Wehan.

New Mexico United versus El Paso is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Local Sports News