New Mexico United ready to capitalize on remaining home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no more U.S. Open Cup or friendly to attend to. New Mexico United can completely focus on USL Championship play, and their schedule seems to favor a good run.

Ten of the next 14 games will be played at home where fans show up in abundance, clearly giving New Mexico United a home pitch advantage.

“One of the things I said from the very beginning of the year was if we could be in the hunt, if we could be in a good position going into this last stretch of the year, with so many games at home, then I feel like we could make a very good run at it,” said NM United coach Troy Lesesne. “Here we are. We are in a good spot, a good position.”

Not only are they in a good position, but the United will get top scorer Kevaughn Frater back from time off due to a yellow card infraction. Frater is excited to get in the mix when the United host El Paso Locomotive Wednesday.

“Just being out there with the team it feels like I have been released and I am not in prison anymore,” said Frater.

New Mexico United and El Paso Locomotive have a 7 p.m. start time at Isotopes Park Wednesday. The United will host Austin Bold on Saturday.

