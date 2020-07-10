New Mexico United reacts to governor’s revised public health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s postponement on fall sports has everyone in the state wondering how this will affect New Mexico United.

New Mexico United released this statement Thursday night:

As the governor mentioned, we are working together to move forward in our 2020 season. We feel confident in the stringent protocols set forth by our league and are following them to the highest degree.

Fans should not travel to matches, and no tickets are available to the general public for our upcoming matches in Colorado Springs and in El Paso. No New Mexicans will have access to these matches. Furthermore, the match against El Paso Locomotive FC will be played completely closed door, with no fans.

Supporters of New Mexico United and all New Mexicans can make a huge difference by wearing a mask, respecting and following the public health order and watching games from their homes.

Now, more than ever – Somos Unidos