New Mexico United re-signs defender Kalen Ryden through 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kalen Ryden has re-signed a multi-year deal with New Mexico United that will keep him in the black and yellow through 2023. The talented defender has been a starter with the team since his arrival from the Real Monarchs ahead of the 2020 season.

“It’s official, I am here through 2023 and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Ryden. “You know, this club means a lot to me and I am excited to be a part of the future and where this club is going. We have trophies to raise and games to win, let’s get to work New Mexico. Somos Unidos.”

Ryden has led the team in clearances with 96, blocks with 22, and 97 duels won. New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday when they host Austin Bold FC at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park at 7:30 p.m.