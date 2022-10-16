ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While one season ended for New Mexico United on Saturday night, another one began. The black and yellow played their final game of the regular season, and now have their sights set on the playoffs.

It was a packed house at Isotopes Park for New Mexico’s final home game of the season, and United made sure to give the 14,519 fans in attendance a night to remember. In his return from injury, Albuquerque native Cristian Nava scored during the “magic minute” and the crowd erupted with excitement. Then with the half winding down, fan favorite Daniel Bruce found the back of the net to extend United’s lead to 2-0, and cement the franchise record 13th win.

“Setting the points record and the wins record these are all positive things heading in the right direction and now we want to go and win our first playoff game,” coach Prince said.

As the five seed in the Western Conference, New Mexico now travels to No. 4 Sacramento for the opening round of the postseason.