ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United punched their ticket to the postseason Friday night with a 4-1 victory over Memphis 401 FC. Harry Swartz got the scoring started early in the game when he converted a goal from the back post after a corner kick. Zico Bailey followed with a goal in the 13th minute, making it 2-0. That was also the score at the break. Greg Hurst scored the next two goals for United in the 61st and 71st minute.

United was given about a seven percent chance to reach the playoffs. They refused to listen to that putting together a few wins down the stretch and getting help from the right teams who needed to lose. “We know who we are,” said United head coach Eric Quill. “We know how close we are to going on a run and we just needed some things to go our way and now there’s a belief. We have a belief that’s pretty strong, powerful. We’re trending upward at the right time and I just like our momentum right now.”

New Mexico will find out their first playoff opponent after games on Saturday are played.