New Mexico United player suspended amid investigation of sexual assault allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico United player is on suspension while the team investigates allegations of sexual assault from his past. In the past few days protests have emerged at the University of San Francisco, where New Mexico United’s Manny Padilla used to play, accusing members of the men’s soccer team of repeated rapes and a toxic attitude toward women.
New Mexico United released a statement Tuesday saying they are conducting their own investigation into Padilla’s alleged involvement. In the meantime, he has been suspended from team activities.