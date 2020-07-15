New Mexico United player suspended amid investigation of sexual assault allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Her death is still shocking former teammates and fans of Lobo basketball. Miranda Sanchez was only 41 years old. Details of her death have not been made public. Lifelong friend and former teammate Nikki Heckroth Lobato had many good memories of Sanchez. The two played basketball together at Sandia high school. They kept that going into college, playing for the Lobos, and also becoming roommates.

"Just the quality time we got one on one being each other roommates in college," said Heckroth Lobato. "I think you can't take those moments back, right? I'm going to remember that. I'm going to remember just the gamer that she was. You know, there's some people growing up that things in life don't come easy and for her it seemed like when it came to playing sports, when it came to school, things just came easy to her."