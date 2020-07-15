New Mexico United player suspended amid investigation of sexual assault allegations

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico United player is on suspension while the team investigates allegations of sexual assault from his past. In the past few days protests have emerged at the University of San Francisco, where New Mexico United’s Manny Padilla used to play, accusing members of the men’s soccer team of repeated rapes and a toxic attitude toward women.

New Mexico United released a statement Tuesday saying they are conducting their own investigation into Padilla’s alleged involvement. In the meantime, he has been suspended from team activities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss