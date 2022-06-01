ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United player Devon Sandoval is back on the pitch after major heart issues. Sandoval said he had been feeling off last August and after tests, doctors sent him to the emergency room. They later discovered two blood clots in his heart. They were able to clear out one of the clots and he was put on blood thinners for the other.

A month later, he began cardiac rehabilitation at the University of New Mexico Hospital. After being out for several months and going through cardiac rehab, Sandoval announced he had officially re-signed with New Mexico United on May 19. “To be able to come through and be on the other end of it, feels pretty good. I would say that I did play with it for a little bit, It kind of gave me confidence from the start. That if I could do that, I’m confident my body would heal and I’d be able to play again. I always saw the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Sandoval.