New Mexico United player leaves club, joins US Army

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced on Tuesday that one of the clubs original players, defender Justin Schmidt, will be leaving the club to join the US Army. His service is set to begin immediately.

Story continues below

While Schmidt feels like he is being pulled in a new direction, he says that his time with United has meant a lot to him. “I think one of the most important things that I had to learn before I take on this new step is community…. Whether that’s the staff, whether it’s the players, the fans, every single one has helped me learn and really take in what the value of community is.”

The Albuquerque native scored two goals during his time in the black and yellow, both coming in 2019. United will begin its 2022 season in the spring.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES