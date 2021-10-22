New Mexico United player addresses absence from team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico United‘s players gave an update after missing their last two games. Albuquerque native Devon Sandoval says he noticed pressure in his chest the last couple of weeks while exercising that wasn’t going away and doctors found blood clots after some running tests.

Sandoval has been forced to go on blood thinners to try and clear the second blood clot. That means his season is over and while his soccer future is up in the air, Sandoval says he will continue to support the team. Sandoval played in 28 matches this season and scored five goals. He’s been with the team from their start in 2019.