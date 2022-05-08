ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They would have preferred a win and the three points that come with it but New Mexico United settled for a 1-1 draw against San Diego Loyal Saturday night. It’s better than what looked to be a sure defeat.

Kyle Vassel put the visitors up 1-0 during a minute of the stoppage time of the first half. The advantage held all the way past the 90th minute when New Mexico scored the equalizer during four minutes of stoppage time.

Harry Swartz found the back of the net on a rebound. That caused the match to end in a draw, the second consecutive for New Mexico United. New Mexico had 62% of the possession time and outshot San Diego 14-9. The last five outings for New Mexico United have led to three losses and two draws. New Mexico will take a 2-2-4 record on the road at Charleston Battery next Saturday.