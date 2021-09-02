New Mexico United places stadium capacity limits for home games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, the state is starting to see businesses and organizations crack down on their hearth and safety protocols. In the Duke City, New Mexico United is placing capacity limits on their home games in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Director of Communications and Fan Experience David Carl spoke about what fans can expect at upcoming home games. The capacity will now be approximately 9,500 fans versus the 13,000 that is allotted within the stadium to allow for more social distancing. Masks are not required but are highly recommended, especially around high-traffic areas like concession areas. Visit their website for more information.