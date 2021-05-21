New Mexico United picks up second win with 3-1 victory at Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United picked up their second win of the season with a 3-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Friday. New Mexico improved to 2-1-1 with the victory. The game started fast for Colorado Springs as they scored a goal less than a minute in.

It was a shock to a New Mexico United team hoping to pick up a clean sheet. It wasn’t long before New Mexico answered against the Switchbacks. In the 8th minute former Cibola high star Sergio Rivas put in the equalizer for New Mexico. The 1-1 tie would last the rest of the half. New Mexico came out the second half and found another goal in the 49th minute off the foot of Amando Moreno. That made the score 2-1.

A New Mexico player was given a red card in the 54th minute forcing United to play the rest of the match with 10 players. NM United goalie Alexandros Tambakis did his job by not allowing any more goals. Daniel Bruce added an insurance goal for New Mexico down the stretch for the win.