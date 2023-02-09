ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 season is right around the corner for New Mexico United. The black and yellow have begun pre-season action, and the team took to the pitch for the first time on Thursday.

New Mexico took on reigning USL Eastern Conference champion, Louisville City, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

“I feel pretty good about where this group is at,” Sam Hamilton said. “I think we executed pretty well with the stuff we worked on. We have a ways to go, but I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction. I think our group is going to be gritty, high-energy, and really tough to play against. you can kind of feel that right now.”

United is scheduled to play again on Sunday against Detroit. The regular season opens on Saturday, March 18, in Miami.