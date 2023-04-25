ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United returns to US Open Cup action on Wednesday. The black and yellow hosts USLC rival Phoenix Rising for the third round of the tournament.

Since the match is not a part of the regular season, the club is offering a special deal for fans — any seat for $19. While there are $19 seats during the regular season in select sections, front-row and club-level seats will also be that price during Wednesday’s match.

“We want to give fans the opportunity to see the game in a way that they normally might not be able to,” said United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani. “Making every ticket $19 for this exciting night is a way to open the door to new viewpoints and experiences and a great opportunity for someone who has never seen a match before to come on out for the first time.”

The match against Phoenix is also an opportunity for the club to get back on track following a slow start to the USL season. United currently has a 1-3-1 record while Phoenix is 1-1-4.

“It’s a real big challenge for us. We’re not shying away from it,” said head coach Zach Prince. “This isn’t something that I don’t address with our group. It’s not something that I just, kind of, roll the dice out there, throw a lineup out and say hope it goes well. We’re very diligent in the way we work, not only tactically, but our mentality and culturally.”

Wednesday’s match has a 7 p.m. start time at Isotopes Park. It is also the first of a two-game homestand this week, with the other coming on Saturday against Orange County.