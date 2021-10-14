New Mexico United now accepting deposits for 2022 season tickets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans can reserve 2022 season tickets starting Thursday, October 14. Fans can now put down their deposit to secure their seats.

Story continues below

Deposits cost $50 per seat with the money going toward the total cost of your season ticket. In a press release, New Mexico United states that season tickets cost as low as $13 a match.

The team says that fans who rolled over their 2020-2021 season tickets or donated them to the Somos Unidos Foundation will continue to have priority access to 2022 season tickets. Fans can secure their tickets online at newmexicoutd.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES