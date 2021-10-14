New Mexico United now accepting deposits for 2022 season tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United fans can reserve 2022 season tickets starting Thursday, October 14. Fans can now put down their deposit to secure their seats.

Deposits cost $50 per seat with the money going toward the total cost of your season ticket. In a press release, New Mexico United states that season tickets cost as low as $13 a match.

The team says that fans who rolled over their 2020-2021 season tickets or donated them to the Somos Unidos Foundation will continue to have priority access to 2022 season tickets. Fans can secure their tickets online at newmexicoutd.com.