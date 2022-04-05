ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will host the Las Vegas Legends in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday night. Las Vegas plays in the NPSL, a lower classification than United’s USL Championship, however, the black and yellow know all too well that classifications don’t matter in this tournament.

In 2019, New Mexico United advanced all the way to the quarterfinals of the tournament after wins over USL teams Phoenix Rising and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, as well as MLS clubs Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas. While the 2022 team doesn’t want to reminisce about the Cinderella run from a few years ago, it’s a good reminder of what an underdog is capable of.

“That’s a perfect lesson for us because we were that team,” Daniel Bruce said. “There is always a reason why you are on the same field as the opponent. They have proven in the first round, they snuck three goals past a team.”

“They’re a good opponent,” said coach Prince. “If we come out with the wrong mentality, we’ll come out with a result that we don’t want to have.”

The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM soccer complex. A broadcast will also be available on ESPN+.