New Mexico United need to finish strong in Friday’s match against El Paso Locomotive FC

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be in action on Friday in El Paso. New Mexico United played El Paso last week and that match ended in 2-2 draw. New Mexico United is now 1-1-1 on the season. They got off to a great start in their game on Wednesday with El Paso, as they took an early lead with a goal from Chris Wehan. The Locomotive would bounce back though, and lead 2-1 at the half.

“You know its really important in my opinion that if we get the lead to close it out each half. That’s for me number 1,” said New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval. New Mexico United will be back in action on Friday in El Paso, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss