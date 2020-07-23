New Mexico United need to finish strong in Friday’s match against El Paso Locomotive FC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be in action on Friday in El Paso. New Mexico United played El Paso last week and that match ended in 2-2 draw. New Mexico United is now 1-1-1 on the season. They got off to a great start in their game on Wednesday with El Paso, as they took an early lead with a goal from Chris Wehan. The Locomotive would bounce back though, and lead 2-1 at the half.

“You know its really important in my opinion that if we get the lead to close it out each half. That’s for me number 1,” said New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval. New Mexico United will be back in action on Friday in El Paso, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.