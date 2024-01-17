ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has named the club’s second-ever president. Ron Patel was the first employee to be hired ahead of the team’s first season and will take over the president role from Peter Trevisani, who will remain as both United’s CEO and Majority Owner.

Before working for New Mexico United, Patel was the president and co-founder of USL League Two club, the Albuquerque Sol. He was also the president of RGV FC Toros and Golden Grape Entertainment in 2020-2021.

“New Mexico United is so much more than a soccer team,” said Patel in a statement. “We are a community of thousands of New Mexicans committed to making our state a better place, bringing people together, and showing the world what we’re made of. It’s an unbelievable honor and privilege to be able to lead the club of my heart into the next chapter.”

Clint Gray and David Wiese-Carl were also named by the team as vice presidents. Gray will be vice president of business development and facilities and Wiese_Carl will be vice president of media and impact.