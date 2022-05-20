NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s home match against Phoenix Rising FC will have to wait a little longer. Saturday’s match has been postponed due to positive COVID cases within the Phoenix organization.

“The match is definitely going to be rescheduled,” said Director of Communications and Fan Experience David Carl. “It will happen, we just don’t have a when yet. So, we are working on that with the league and anybody who bought a ticket for this match, a ticket for Saturday’s match, it will be valid for whenever that is rescheduled.”

Saturday was also scheduled to be New Mexico Night. The event will also be rescheduled to the new date against Phoenix.

United is now set for a three-match road trip beginning on May 28. The black and yellow will be back at home on Wednesday, June 22 against Rio Grande Valley SC.