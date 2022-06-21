ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been over a month since New Mexico United has played a match at Isotopes Park. The black and yellow will have to wait a little bit longer to get back to the lab, as Wednesday night’s match against Rio Grande Valley has been postponed.

The USL championship announced on Tuesday that due to inclement weather in Albuquerque impacting the field, the match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m.

“Ultimately, the rain that we have been so grateful to receive in recent days across our state has made a safe field conversion impossible,” said United owner Peter Trevisani. “While this postponement isn’t ideal for anyone, we are grateful to the Isotopes, UNM, and Rio Grande Valley. for working with us to reschedule in a timely manner.”

Following an eventful homestand for the Isotopes that saw multiple rain delays, the field conversion from a baseball field to a soccer pitch could not be completed in a timely manner while also allowing a safe playing surface.

United said in a statement that this is yet another reason why the team wants to have its own stadium. This is the third time this year that the current arrangement at Isotopes Park has forced United to find new arrangements for a match. The black and yellow have already played two matches at the UNM soccer complex due to Isotopes games being played.

New Mexico United will play at The Lab Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m.