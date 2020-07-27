New Mexico United match against Phoenix Rising FC to be played in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced the team will play its regularly scheduled match on August 8 against the Phoenix Rising FC in Arizona.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions across the United Stated, the USL Championship provided provisions for the 2020 season allowing teams to play more away matches or more home matches in order to stay in compliance with the public health order in their state.

Last week, New Mexico United announced that their first home match against Real Monarchs SLC has been postponed until later this year. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s current public health order still bans two teams from being on the field together and requires visiting teams to quarantine for two weeks before taking the pitch.

“New Mexico United is going to do everything we can to provide a sense of relief and normalcy for New Mexicans by playing the beautiful game of soccer,” said Peter Trevisani, Owner and CEO of New Mexico United in a news release. “We have a commitment to New Mexicans to return to safe play this year and bring a cup back to our state.”

The kick-off for the New Mexico United at Phoenix Rising FC is expected to start at 7:30 p.m.

