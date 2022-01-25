New Mexico United makes first trade in franchise history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United made history on Tuesday by making the first-ever trade for the franchise. United is acquiring Jerome Kiesewetter from FC Tulsa in exchange for Brian Brown.

Kiesewetter joins United with more than a decade of pro experience. The forward has scored 42 goals in 250 matches across various leagues in the United States and Germany, as well as eight goals in 31 international appearances for the U.S. national team. The Berlin, Germany native is the first U.S. international in history.

Brown will be leaving United following a 2021 campaign where he started ten games in 17 appearances. The forward also scored two goals during his time with the club. Brown, a Sandy Bay, Jamaica native, has been a part of his country’s national team since 2013.

New Mexico United will open up its season against Las Vegas Lights FC at home on Sunday, March 13.