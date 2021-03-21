New Mexico United loses their pre-season opener at home Saturday, 2-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United was back in action for the first time in Albuquerque since the pandemic, as they hosted El Paso in their pre-season opener on Saturday at their Mesa Del Sol training facility. NM United ended up losing their first match of the year, as a goal in the second half from the Locomotive would make it a 2-1 final.

“There is a lot of good to take away from today, in terms of some of the objectives that we had going into the game. For the most part, we get through the game, guys increasing their fitness and their major injuries, but we also see that we have work to do and that’s what we are going to get back to in week two of our pre-season,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Devon Sandoval scored the only goal for NM United, off of a PK in the first half. NM United had a lot of good looks at goal in this game, but just could not find that equalizer in the second half. Their next match up is on Saturday at Colorado Rapids.