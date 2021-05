ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United opened their 2021 season on the road at Rio Grande Valley on Saturday with a 1-0 loss. NM United did not get off to the best start in this game and they were unable to find their footing down the stretch.

NM United had 10 shots but only finished with two on goal. Now 0-1 on the year NM United will move on to play at El Paso on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.