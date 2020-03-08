New Mexico United lose on the road in their season opener, 1-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 season started off with a loss for New Mexico United, as they lost to Austin Bold FC, 1-0, at their place on Saturday. A second-half penalty in the box would lead to an Austin Advantage on Saturday night and the United would be unable to answer.

The United finished with 10 shots and 3 shots on goal in this game, which was more than the Bold, but it would just not go their way on Saturday. A tough loss to start their second season, but they will now look to bounce back next Saturday, as they play the Tulsa Roughnecks at their place at 6 p.m.