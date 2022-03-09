ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and The New Mexico Department of Tourism are teaming up to launch United’s new away jersey. The New Mexico True “La Cultura” Jersey will feature United’s traditional yellow color and the “New Mexico True” branding. Puma will be creating and providing the United’s home and away kits for the third straight season.

“This kit represents a new era of New Mexico United soccer and the best fans in the nation,” said United President/CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release. “The energy, passion and excitement that they bring is second to none. We’ll proudly wear that energy on our jerseys, our hearts on our sleeves, and New Mexico True across our chests.”

Fans can purchase the “La Cultura” jersey at the Black and Yellow Bash at the Electric Playhouse on March 11. The jerseys will be available at the United Team Store beginning on March 12 or they can order now for delivery beginning next week.

New Mexico United kicks off the season on March 13 at 5:05 p.m. against Las Vegas Lights FC. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.newmexicoutd.com