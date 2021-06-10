New Mexico United launches new jerseys ahead of 2021 Pride on the Pitch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United launches their 2021 Pride kits in-store and online starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. The jerseys, which feature rainbow colors in honor of Pride Month, will also be available in a keeper version.

According to the team’s social media, the jerseys, along with the rest of the team’s Pride collection, benefit the Envision Fund which promotes the health and safety of at-risk and undeserved LGBTQ+ New Mexicans.

A jersey launch event will be held Thursday at the Team Store where visitors will be able to receive free Pride stickers and meet players. The first 500 people to spend over $50 will receive will also get a free Pride on the Pitch flag.

New Mexico United will hold its 2021 Pride on the Pitch event on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. during the team’s match against Austin Bold FC at Isotopes Park. Tickets to the match are available online.