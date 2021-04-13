New Mexico United launches initiative to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both New Mexico United games are almost sold out but there is a way to get a ticket. United officials have announced the ‘Get A Shot, Get A Ticket’ initiative. Beginning Tuesday, any fan who gets their first COVID vaccination will get a pair of free tickets to one of two matches.

Their goal is to get more people vaccinated. “New Mexico United and the Somos Unidos Foundation, we have a platform and want to do our part in making sure people get vaccinated and stay safe and slow the spread of COVID as much as possible,” said the Director of Communications and Fan Experience David Carl.

They ask you to bring your vaccination card to the United office or email a photo of it to them. Tickets are limited to about 40 and it is on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who get tickets will sit in the Western Sky Community Corner. For more information, visit newmexicoutd.com/news_article/show.