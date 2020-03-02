New Mexico United jersey popular with fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday night, the United revealed its long-awaited new jerseys and Sunday, they proved to be a big hit with fans.

The newly-revealed away kits feature of a bright yellow color scheme accented with black and their signature Zia on the side. The United opted for the Puma brand for the jerseys.

Fans from across the city came to the New Mexico United Team Store in Nob Hill to get one of their own. One of the designers for the jersey weighed in on its success. “So I think we’re ridiculously fortunate here to have the best fans in the league. You go anywhere else, you’re not gonna see the fandom like you do here. The support is just out of this world,” said Josh Lane, New Mexico United’s Creative Director.

The squad plays their first match of the season next Saturday with their home opener on March 21.