New Mexico United hosts text-to-email campaign in support of new soccer stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is rallying its fans to push for a new soccer stadium. The team is hosting a text-to-email blitz. For each text the campaign receives by Thursday morning, it will send a letter to lawmakers and the governor, in support of building a permanent home for the team. Lawmakers are set to decide Thursday which projects they want to fund this year.

“This project will be so much more than just a stadium,” said New Mexico United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani in a news release. “This multi-use, multi-cultural facility will be in use year-round, serving as a cultural center for every New Mexican. It will feature New Mexican businesses, New Mexican food, and New Mexican stories. We are beyond excited to get the ball rolling, and we need every New Mexican to let their legislators know that they support this project.”

According to a news release, more than 150 organizations and businesses have already signed on. To show your support, visit p2a.co/NMUnited or text NMUTD to 52886.