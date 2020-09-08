New Mexico United to host first ‘home’ match in Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United have announced that their first “home” match of the season will be played on September 19 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. The governor did ease travel restrictions but mass gatherings of more than ten people are still banned in New Mexico. So, the team came up with a way to make fans feel at home at an upcoming match in Colorado Springs.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 10, and will be limited to just 1,000 New Mexicans in order to keep fans safe and socially distanced.

“We actually are going to be renting the entire stadium and we are going to only be making tickets available to people in New Mexico or New Mexicans who live in Colorado that want to come to the game,” said New Mexico United president and CEO Peter Trevisani.

The announcement comes after an amendment to the mandatory state quarantine for people arriving in New Mexico that no longer requires individuals to quarantine for 14-days after coming from certain states including Colorado.

Every match attendee will be required to keep six feet of distance inside the stadium and will need to wear a mask at all times unless they are eating or drinking. Entrants will be given a free bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask and contact tracing will be conducted for every individual who purchases a ticket.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the United family together again in a safe and responsible way,” said Trevisani. “For a few hours next weekend, Weidner Field will become an extension of the Land of Enchantment, and we look forward to providing fans, players, and coaches with the home field experience they’ve been missing all season. To do that, we need your help in following COVID-safe guidelines, and working together as New Mexicans to keep each other safe and healthy.”

New Mexico United will face off against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks but no Switchbacks will be allowed in the stands.

Trevisani says they’re only selling 1,000 tickets to keep groups socially distanced. The match is being played at 3:30 p.m. Trevisani hopes will allow enough time for fans to make a day trip to Colorado Springs which is five hours away from Albuquerque, so New Mexicans can limit their exposure out of state.

Tickets will be available first to people who donated to the New Mexico United’s charity, The Somos Unidos Foundation, and then season ticket holders. Trevisani says about 150 tickets have already been sold since their announcement Tuesday morning. United fan, Jesus Morales, is one of the people who jumped online to buy a ticket.

“If we do it safely, if we follow the proper guidelines, I’m sure we can pull this through. As long as everyone’s being safe, wearing their mask, taking their sanitizers we should all be able to have a good time there,” Morales said.

Trevisani says they’re handing out a mask, hand sanitizer, and a home opener flag to everyone who makes the drive. They’re also asking all fans in the stand to sign a pledge saying they’ll behave responsibly. New Mexico United are the only team in their league that can’t play games at home, so they’ve been playing every match on the road.

Tickets will be available to the general public at switchbacksfc.com on Thursday morning.