New Mexico United hopes to make run in playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal is to wrap up a season played on the road with a USL Championship title. The postseason starts Saturday in San Antonio for New Mexico United. New Mexico finished second in Group C and expect to get a tough challenge from San Antonio FC, winners of Group D. The match reminds New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne of a stretch from last season.

“I kind of liken it to our Open Cup run last year in some ways,” said Lesesne. “Which is to say, I think the guys really got a boost playing a team like Phoenix, getting a result against Phoenix and getting momentum going in the competition. I mean, it’s similar in that regard and now it’s a sprint.”

New Mexico defender Kalen Ryden knows all about a deep playoff run. Ryden won a championship as a member of Real Monarchs last season and his experience could be helpful for his new team. “Having him is a massive asset, mentality wise, in what it takes to win the whole league,” said New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell.

Ryden believes his team is ready for a deep run. “I think as players, you know, whether you’ve done or you haven’t, you know what it takes to win a championship,” said Ryden. “You know what it calls for. I think the guys here, without even talking to me, know exactly what it takes.”

New Mexico and San Antonio have a 7 p.m. start time on Saturday.

