New Mexico United hopes their defense will continue to shine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is coming off of a 1-0 victory on Saturday but they are now gearing up for their next matchup on Wednesday. It is a quick turnaround and it will be a two-match set with Real Monarchs, as they play on Wednesday and then again on Saturday.

Coming off of a 1-0 victory over Colorado Springs, this team is feeling motivated as their defense is improving which was an area that Head Coach Troy Lesesne wanted to focus on this year.

“One-nil wins on the road, one-nil results on the road rather, like that, really boost your confidence to that you can see out a game without having a second goal and that’s something that we needed to improve on. We can’t always rely on getting that second and third goal,” said Lesesne.

“I mean, I only had one save in the second half. So, that’s pretty big from back four and our front line of the defensive block as well,” said New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell.

New Mexico United versus Real Monarchs is Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.