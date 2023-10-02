ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although they are slim, playoff hopes still exist for New Mexico United. The right teams lost, and New Mexico United pulled off a 2-0 clean-sheet victory over Louisville City FC during the weekend.

United went from 11 to 10 on the USL Western Conference table. United needs to win their final two games of the regular season. They also need help from a pair of teams that are in front of them on the table.

Monterrey Bay FC is one point ahead of United while Oakland Roots remain two points ahead, occupying the final playoff spot at number 8. New Mexico needs both teams to take a loss down the stretch mixed with a pair of United wins.

The road to what could be starts Saturday when United takes on rival Phoenix Rising FC on the road. United suffered a defeat to Phoenix in their last meeting.

“Everything is on the line. They’re jockeying for different playoff positions, and we’re fighting for our lives,” said United Head Coach Eric Quill. “I want us to have an aggressive mentality. We have to. We’re throwing the kitchen sink, and we’re going after them. So, they can expect that.”

Game time in Phoenix on Saturday is 8:30 p.m.