New Mexico United heads into next match without Justin Schmidt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is three-days away from their next match, playing at Phoenix Rising FC but on Wednesday afternoon Head Coach Troy Lesesne released news about Volcano Vista High School graduate and now New Mexico United center back Justin Schmidt.

“Justin is not going to be with us and he’s not probably going to be with us for the year. That’s the update on Justin. It’s a tough injury that he sustained but he is going through, a surgery now and he’s in recovery on his foot. He’s doing great and maybe there is an outside chance for this season but it may be difficult as well,” said Lesesne.

Losing Schmidt is a huge loss but this team has been firing on all cylinders as of late. New Mexico United is riding a two-game winning streak and won their last game at OKC, 3-0. New Mexico United will have their hands full against Phoenix though as they hold the same record, 3-1-1 and are one of the most prolific scoring teams in the league.

“We have to figure out ways to eliminate little mistakes both in possession. because that’s where I think they are really good, as well as just be compact. I thought we were so compact in our low block, mid-low block against OKC. So, if we can get into those positions again and be committed to that type of defending then we have a good chance to get a competitive match against a top team,” said Lesesne.

New Mexico United versus Phoenix rising FC is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and that match will be shown on ESPN+.